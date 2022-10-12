Man charged with murder of Sikh family in California

PTI

San Francisco, October 11

The man involved in the kidnapping and killing of an Indian-origin Sikh family, including an eight-month-old baby, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder, one for each life lost, the authorities in California said.

The Sikh family of four, eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her Jasleen Kaur (27), father Jasdeep Singh (36) and uncle Amandeep Singh (39) were kidnapped and killed by a former disgruntled employee of their trucking company last week.

Jesus Salgado, the man allegedly involved in the kidnapping and killing was arrested on October 6. He was charged on Monday with four counts of first-degree murder.

The Merced County district attorney’s office said in a news release that it would not make a determination this year on whether to pursue the death penalty in the case of Salgado (48). District Attorney Kimberly Lewis declined to comment on the case beyond the charges.

Meanwhile, the grieving relatives of the four Indian-origin Sikhs killed in the US have raised more than USD 3,00,000 to support their families in California but also their elderly parents back in India. A GoFundMe fundraiser is collecting funds for the Singhs’ extended family.