Man commits suicide after trying to kill mother, sister and 2 other relatives in Muktsar

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, September 8

A man allegedly committed suicide after trying to kill his mother, sister and two other relatives at his house at Aulakh village in Malout subdivision here on Thursday.

The 35-year-old man attacked his family with a sharp-edged weapon.

Three of them were seriously injured and referred to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot.

The deceased's wife managed to escape while his father was taking a bath during the time of the incident.

