Man commits suicide in Sangrur, grandmother dies of shock

Sangrur, June 3
A labourer committed suicide in Rodewala village of Sangrur on Thursday evening. Later, his grandmother also died of shock on hearing the news. Both bodies were cremated in the village last evening while police have started further investigations.
As per information, deceased Bahadur Singh (48) committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree at the village cremation ground due to debt. Villagers informed that the deceased was under severe stress for the past few days. When villagers and relatives were preparing for the cremation of Singh, his grandmother Dhan Kaur also became ill and died later.
“Punjab government should help the family of Bahadur Singh. He died due to stress of debt while his grandmother also died of shock on receiving news of her grandson’s death. Both bodies were cremated together,” said Kuldeep Singh, sarpanch of Rodewala village. Lehra SHO Gurcharn Singh confirmed that Bahadur Singh had committed suicide.
