Man, daughter die in mishap

Tribune News Service

Abohar: Ram Singh (26) and his four-year-old daughter Harshdeep Kaur were killed when their motorcycle collided with a bus near Sahuwala village on Friday. His wife, Gagandeep Kaur (23), was seriously injured, while his other 18-month-old daughter had a narrow escape. The family was going back to its Chak 7-A village after visiting Sahuwala. OC

Two die of insecticide spray

Abohar: Two farm workers, Darshan Singh of Chak 6-PTD and Jagga Singh of Chak 14-SJM village, aged around 60, fainted while spraying insecticide on cotton crop in a field. The police said on Thursday evening both of them were brought to a hospital by people who found them lying unconscious on the field. While Darshan died on the way, Jagga died at the hospital. OC

2 bikes stolen from hospital

Abohar: Lakhwinder Singh, an oxygen plant operator at the Civil Hospital, told the police that he had parked his motorcycle outside the emergency ward from where it was stolen within two hours. Another staff member, Angrej Singh of Pattisadiq village, informed the police that he had parked his motorcycle at his usual parking spot, but when he came out after his duty, the motorcycle was missing. OC

Farmer ends six-day fast

Abohar: Additional Deputy Commissioner Harcharan Singh on Friday offered juice to Milakh Raj, who was fasting for the past six days at the “pucca morcha” on NH-62. TNS

Rs 717.41-cr pension disbursed

Chandigarh: Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur said, “Till July, Rs 717.41 crore of pension amount has been distributed to 9,89,041 widows, destitute women, disabled and dependent children. There are a total of 30,67,927 pension beneficiaries in the state.” TNS

BDA to develop Urban Estates

Chandigarh: Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora said, “The BDA has invited applications from eligible applicants for the demand survey to develop Urban Estates Phase-6 and 7 on Mansa Road in Bathinda.” He said plots ranging from 100-500 sq yds are proposed at these sites at tentaive price of Rs 12,000 per sq yd. TNS

Cleanliness campaign for MCs

Chandigarh: Local Government Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Friday launched “Mera Shehar-Mera Maan” campaign, which will cover 12 municipal corporations and Class 1 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to make these clean and green. The main objective of the campaign is to create awareness about sanitation.