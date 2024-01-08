Man detained for impersonating girl at exam

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, January 7

A 25-year-old man was detained in the district on Sunday for impersonating a girl at a recruitment exam for multipurpose health workers in the state Health Department.

The man - Angrez Singh of Ram Sarnam Colony of Fazilka – was dressed as a girl and wearing a wig. He was writing the exam for Paramjit Kaur of Dhani Munshi Ram in Fazilka.

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) on Sunday conducted a recruitment exam for 806 posts of multipurpose health worker. About 7,200 candidates appeared in the exam at the centres in Kotkapura, Faridkot and Ferozepur.

About an hour after starting of the exam, the staff at an exam centre at Kotkapura noticed something wrong with the attire. When biometric of the man was taken, it did not match with biometric of the real candidate. Questioned, the man revealed his true identity.

The supervisor at the exam centre reported the matter to the police, who in turn detained him.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridkot #Fazilka