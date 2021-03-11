Man dies by suicide

Our Correspondent

Sangrur: After a man who was under debt, died by suicide at Rodewala village, his grandmother also breathed her last due to the shock. Bahadur Singh (48), was allegedly found hanging from a tree at a cremation ground of the village. As villagers were preparing to cremate Bahadur, his grandmother, Dhan Kaur, also succumbed due to the shock. TNS

Rs 1L looted from fuel station

Abohar: Miscreants targeted a fuel station (Shree Balaji Energy Station) at Bazidpur Bhoma village and looted Rs 1.25 lakh. Sources said manager of the fuel station and a bus conductor were sleeping when four to five persons reportedly held them hostage. The miscreants decamped with Rs 1.25 lakh kept in the office, Rs 11,300 from the bus conductor and took away the DVR of CCTVs. The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC.