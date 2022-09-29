Man dies by suicide in Moga after mother’s demise

Kulwinder Sandhu
Moga, September 29
A 30-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at Baghapurana town in this district, the police officials said here on Thursday.
Harpreet Singh, who worked as a rickshaw puller, was disturbed over the recent passing away of his mother and allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling of his room.
He was depressed after his mother died due to prolonged illness, said his brother Ranjit Singh.
The local police sent the body to the district hospital for post-mortem. Later, it was handed over to the family for cremation.
ASI Gurcharan Singh said the police had initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.
