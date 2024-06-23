Man dies due to ‘chitta’ overdose

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, June 22

A 38-year-old man, identified as Chhinderpal Singh Shinda, died due to an alleged overdose of drugs at Chak Jamiat Singhwala village in Ferozepur.

As per information, the deceased had allegedly been consuming drugs for the last few years. He was reportedly injecting ‘chitta’ on the outskirts of the village today when he collapsed.

Earlier, on June 9, the body of a 42-year-old man identified as Kohar Singh Wala village resident Gurvinder Singh was found in a village graveyard with a syringe near the body.

On June 8, a youth identified as Sandeep Singh of Jalandhar was found dead under mysterious circumstances.

