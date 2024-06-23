Man dies due to ‘chitta’ overdose

Ferozepur, June 22
A 38-year-old man, identified as Chhinderpal Singh Shinda, died due to an alleged overdose of drugs at Chak Jamiat Singhwala village in Ferozepur.
As per information, the deceased had allegedly been consuming drugs for the last few years. He was reportedly injecting ‘chitta’ on the outskirts of the village today when he collapsed.
Earlier, on June 9, the body of a 42-year-old man identified as Kohar Singh Wala village resident Gurvinder Singh was found in a village graveyard with a syringe near the body.
On June 8, a youth identified as Sandeep Singh of Jalandhar was found dead under mysterious circumstances.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
NTA chief shunted out, CBI to probe NEET ‘irregularities’
PG exam scheduled for today deferred as ‘precautionary step’
Row over NEET-UG rages on: Govt sets up 7-member panel to reform exams, review NTA
Ex-ISRO chief to head committee | To file report within 2 mo...
ISRO completes its Reusable Launch Vehicle technology demonstrations through LEX trio
The third and final test in the series of Landing Experiment...