Man dies of bullet injury, sons injured as property dispute takes ugly turn in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 10

A man was killed and three others, including his two sons, were injured after they were shot at allegedly over a property related dispute on the Sanour road in Patiala on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Jaswinder of Bilaspur village.

The injured include Arsh and Pabh Simran, both sons of Jaswinder Singh, and their friend Lovepreet.

Police sources said the family of Jaswinder Singh had a dispute with an ex-serviceman, Jagjeet Singh Shergill alias Fauji and Soni from Sanaur. The latter allegedly fired at Jaswinder, his sons and their friend after which they were admitted to a hospital.

The two sides were known to each other but recently had a tiff over property issues, police officials said.