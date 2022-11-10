Man dies of bullet injury, sons injured as property dispute takes ugly turn in Patiala

Tribune News Service
Patiala, November 10
A man was killed and three others, including his two sons, were injured after they were shot at allegedly over a property related dispute on the Sanour road in Patiala on Thursday.
The deceased has been identified as Jaswinder of Bilaspur village.
The injured include Arsh and Pabh Simran, both sons of Jaswinder Singh, and their friend Lovepreet.
Police sources said the family of Jaswinder Singh had a dispute with an ex-serviceman, Jagjeet Singh Shergill alias Fauji and Soni from Sanaur. The latter allegedly fired at Jaswinder, his sons and their friend after which they were admitted to a hospital.
The two sides were known to each other but recently had a tiff over property issues, police officials said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
COP27: India insists on new global climate finance target by 2024, says previously set goal of USD 100 billion per year not enough
Developing countries are pushing rich countries to agree to ...
Himachal Assembly polls: Campaign ends, fate of 412 candidates to be decided on November 12
The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8, almost...
T20 World Cup: Experts slam India’s ‘timid’ powerplay approach after embarrassing semifinal defeat
England hammered India by 10 wickets, with Alex Hales and Jo...
8 Indians among 10 killed in Maldives garage fire
Nationalities of two other victims yet to be ascertained, 28...
India top priority for US, waiting period for visa to significantly fall by mid-2023: Official
Plan is to issue around one lakh visas every month, says US ...