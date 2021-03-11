Mohali man drives SUV into Bhakra canal in Punjab’s Ropar

Ropar, May 7
A man drove his SUV into the Bhakra canal on Chandigarh road here on Saturday.
According to a diver who was out for a morning walk on the bank of the canal, the SUV occupant tried to hit him and then drove into the canal near Bheora village.
He, along with other divers, tried to rescue the man, but without success, the diver said.
The deceased has been identified as Gudhian Singh of Mohali.
