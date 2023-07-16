Man drowns in raging Sutlej

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, July 15

In a tragic incident, a youth belonging to Nau Sher Singh Wala village in Guruharsahai drowned due to heavy current of the Sutlej.

The deceased has been identified as Jagdish Singh. Even video of the incident has also gone viral.

Guruharsahai SHO Jaswinder Singh said, “While coming back from his fields yesterday, Jagdish tried to cross the overflowing bridge. As soon as he reached in the middle of the bridge, he slipped and fell into the river.”

Later, a search operation was launched by a team of divers following which his body was found today morning. “The body will be handed over to his family members after the post-mortem,” the SHO said.

Ved Singh, father of Jagdish, alleged that nobody tried to help his drowning son. “Instead of helping, everybody was busy making videos of the incident. I urge the state government to provide monetary assistance to Jagdish’s two kids.”

