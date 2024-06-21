Man found dead at home in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, police suspect robbery attempt

PTI

Hoshiarpur, June 21

A 60-year-old man was found dead in his house here on Friday, with his hands tied and his mouth stuffed with a piece of cloth, police said.

Rachhpal Singh was a resident of Gondpur village.

The incident occurred on Thursday night when the unidentified accused killed Rachhpal while committing a robbery at his house.

They tied his hands with a rope and stuffed his mouth with a piece of cloth, Mahilpur SHO Gurnek Singh said.

An FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Mahilpur police station and further investigation is under way, the SHO said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hoshiarpur