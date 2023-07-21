Man gets 5-year jail for hurting religious feelings

Tribune News Service

Ropar, July 20

District and Sessions Judge Ramesh Kumari awarded a sentence of five years to a man accused of violating the sanctity of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib at Anandpur Sahib here today. Convict Paramjit Singh, a resident of Ludhiana, was caught nearly two years ago when he was smoking while sitting in Darbar Sahib.

On September 13, 2021, SGPC security guards deployed at the shrine had overpowered Paramjit when he was smoking and handed him over to the local police.

Although relatives of the accused had claimed that he had been under treatment for schizophrenia for the last one year before the incident, the police had registered a case.

Last May, the court of District and Sessions Judge Harpreet Kaur Jeewan had framed charges against him.

The court awarded a sentence of five years to Paramjit Singh under Section 435 of the IPC, while two years have been awarded under Section 295 A of the IPC. Both the sentences will run concurrently, A fine of Rs 5,000 has also been imposed on the convict.

