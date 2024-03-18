Abohar: Man hacked to death, over 20 booked

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 17

About 20 armed miscreants stopped two persons last night who were returning from a fuel station near Sito Gunno village, 21km from here, took the duo forcibly to the nearby Govt Primary School and brutally attacked them with sharp weapons. One of the victims, Surinder Singh, died on the spot while his friend Lovepreet Singh was badly injured and was later referred after first aid by the Abohar Civil Hospital to Faridkot. Preliminary investigation indicated reportedly that after killing Surinder Singh, the miscreants left the spot but returned immediately to attack him again about 20 times.

A team from Wahabwala police station reached the spot and started an investigation. Police said that an old enmity appears to be the ground of the fatal attack.

The deceased’s brother Manga Singh said that he along with his brother Surinder Singh and a friend Lovepreet Singh were coming back to home after duty hours from Koyal Khera village-based fuel station late on Saturday night. When they reached near Sito Gunno, there were already about 20 youths standing there, who forcibly took his brother and friend to government primary school and attacked them with sharp weapons, killing Surinder. Manga Singh said he fled from there.

The police brought the deceased and Lovepreet to the government hospital at Abohar late in the night.

Wahabwala SHO Jaswinder Singh said that on the statement of deceased’s brother, a case has been registered against Pawan Bhat, Neelkamal, Hardeep Ladia, Dharamveer, Kuldeep, Vishal, Raju Nanian, Pawan, Dharma, Rakesh, Bharat Thakur, Ravi residents of Sito Gunno, Kanwal, Vinod Khanna, Sonu residents of Sukhchain, Bindu Megh of Khairpur, Dharampal Guggi, Rakesh Raku residents of Sardarpura and Vikas of Kaluana, besides 10 others.

Several police teams have been formed to trace and nab the accused.





