Man hacks to death mother, sister-in-law, minor nephew

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 4

In a shocking incident, a man has killed three members of his family — his mother, younger sister-in-law and nephew — at Kandowali village under Jhander police station here today.

Separated from wife two years ago Accused Amritpal Singh’s wife Sharanjit Kaur along with her two children had been living separately for the past two years

His brother had been in Dubai for the past several years while his brother’s wife Avreet and her son lived with his mother Manbir Kaur.

Cops investigate the murder site.

The incident came to light when Amritpal Singh, allegedly a drug addict, surrendered at the police station after committing the murders. The deceased were identified as Manbir Kaur (mother), Avreet Kaur (brother’s wife) and two-and-a-half-year-old nephew Smarth Singh.

The police have registered a case and launched further investigation in this connection. Senior police officials, including SP Harinder Singh Gill, reached the spot and took the first-hand information about the incident.

Though the police claimed that Amritpal was mentally upset due to alleged rude behaviour by his family members towards him, the villagers said he was a drug addict.

The incident occurred late last night. As per the preliminary probe, he first killed his mother, who was sleeping, and later attacked his sister-in-law. After this, he killed her son also. He used sharp-edged sickle for the crime.

Gill said after committing the crime, the accused surrendered himself to the police. In fact, he told the police about the incident. He said he was mentally upset due to constant quarrels in the house. His wife Sharanjit Kaur along with her two children had been living separately for the past two years. His brother had been in Dubai for the past several years while his brother’s wife Avreet and her son lived with his mother Manbir Kaur.

“It was yet to be verified whether the accused was a drug addict,” he said. Amritpal said the family members used to harass and taunt him. Therefore, he killed all of them.

Satyavaran Singh, former sarpanch of the village, alleged that the accused was a drug addict and he had remained in the drug de-addiction centre for the past for the treatment too.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.