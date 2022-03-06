Man held for growing poppy

Muktsar, March 5
The Kabarwala police have arrested a man for cultivating poppy at his residence in Gurusar Jodha village in Lambi Assembly segment. The police said a team had gone to arrest Kulwant Singh in a cheque dishonour case, but the team found poppy plants grown amid vegetables. The accused has been arrested and three-kg green poppy plants seized. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse
With the Kremlin's rhetoric growing fiercer and a reprieve f...
Russia-Ukraine War: Evacuation from Sumy top priority, says MEA
India pushes for local ceasefire to rescue nationals in conf...
Demand for wheat from India soars; retail giants approach Punjab traders
Enquiries were being received for the past week from global ...
Judge to juniors: Explain why gunmen misused
Haryana judicial officer’s wife, son were shot 4 yrs ago