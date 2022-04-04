Man held for manufacturing illegal weapons

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 3

A police team from Sriganganagar have arrested

Sikandar Sidhu, allegedly involved in making illegal automatic modified weapons. The accused allegedly supplied firearms to Lawrence Bishnoi gang members.

Sidhu, who was nabbed in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, made weapons illegally at his native Baria village. Purani Abadi police station in-charge Kashyap Singh Raghav said Sidhu had been caught for the first time. His father was facing two criminal cases. Sidhu was making illegal weapons and selling these to miscreants and notorious criminals for a long time.

After incidents of firing by some motorcycle-borne miscreants for ransom at Tantia Hospital and later at Jansewa Hospital in Sriganganagar on January 25, the police had begun a crackdown. —