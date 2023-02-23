Man held for plotting murder, pistol seized

Abohar, February 22
The Fazilka unit of the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) has seized a pistol and four live cartridges from a Faridkot resident who has been arrested for a planning to kill a businessman on the directions of US-based Niranjan Singh Nikk. A preliminary investigation indicated that Nikk had plotted a murder to settle personal scores with his relatives.
SSOC unit in-charge Hardayal Singh said after getting a tip-off, the team caught the youth near Bathinda-Malout Chowk. A .32 bore pistol and four live cartridges were seized from the suspect identified as Tarandeep, alias Laddi, of Faridkot.
To arrange a weapon, an amount of Rs 2.50 lakh was transferred to Laddi’s mother’s bank account. Laddi reportedly arranged a pistol with the help of an accomplice, for Rs 35,000 from Madhya Pradesh. The SSOC team produced the accused in a court on Wednesday and got his one-day custody.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...