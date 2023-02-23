Man held for plotting murder, pistol seized

Our Correspondent

Abohar, February 22

The Fazilka unit of the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) has seized a pistol and four live cartridges from a Faridkot resident who has been arrested for a planning to kill a businessman on the directions of US-based Niranjan Singh Nikk. A preliminary investigation indicated that Nikk had plotted a murder to settle personal scores with his relatives.

SSOC unit in-charge Hardayal Singh said after getting a tip-off, the team caught the youth near Bathinda-Malout Chowk. A .32 bore pistol and four live cartridges were seized from the suspect identified as Tarandeep, alias Laddi, of Faridkot.

To arrange a weapon, an amount of Rs 2.50 lakh was transferred to Laddi’s mother’s bank account. Laddi reportedly arranged a pistol with the help of an accomplice, for Rs 35,000 from Madhya Pradesh. The SSOC team produced the accused in a court on Wednesday and got his one-day custody.