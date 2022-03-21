Man held for ‘threatening’ businessman

Abohar, March 20
A native of Chak Manphool Wala village in Sadulshehar tehsil of Sriganganagar was last night arrested from Chandigarh for threatening trader and extorting money from him.
The police said accused Sudhir Saharan, who was working as a property dealer, had extorted money by threatening to eliminate Rakesh Narang, a resident of Ambika City Colony.
Sub-Inspector Rohtash Poonia, who is probing the case filed on March 13, said Saharan had threatened Narang, his family and employees of their marriage palace if he did not pay the money. The investigating officer said Saharan had been remanded to three-day in custody. Narang alleged that since last October, he was being repeatedly threatened. On October 28, he transferred Rs 20,000 online to an unknown person. The caller again threatened him to deposit money. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Arvind Kejriwal asks Punjab MLAs to perform
Says people are watching you | SIT probing Bikram Majithia c...
Punjab: 'One MLA, one pension' in the works
Govt may do away with pension for every term
AAP may pick Prof Sandeep Pathak, Raghav Chadha, cricketer Harbhajan Singh
Justice Jora Singh, Jagmohan Singh Kang are also reportedly ...
Indian economist Jayati Ghosh named by UN to high-level advisory board on multilateralism
Ghosh, 66, is a Professor at the University of Massachusetts...
IG Gursharan Singh Sandhu to supervise SIT probing Bikram Majithia case
Four-member team will be headed by AIG Dr Rahul S | Other te...