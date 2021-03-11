Man held with 7 pistols, 16 rounds by Ropar Police

Tribune News Service

Ropar, May 13

The district police today claimed to have foiled a bid to kill a businessman with the arrest of a Kotkapura resident for allegedly trying to supply illegal arms here.

The police recovered seven country-made pistols and 16 cartridges from the accused, identified as Sarwant Singh, alias Ricky. Ropar SSP Dr Sandeep Kumar Garg, at a press conference, said the arms were to be used to assassinate a prominent businessman of Kotkapura at the behest of two contract killers — Jagdeep Singh, alias Kaka, and Sukhdeep Singh, alias Tony, both from Kotkapura.

The two were arrested on March 8 last year for alleged contract killing of another gangster, Abdul Rashid, alias Ghuddu, on November 25, 2019, in Malerkotla. They are currently lodged at the Central Jail, Patiala. They had also allegedly killed a gym trainer, Parvinder Kumar, at Meerut on September 9, 2020.

The SSP said the police had received information that Sarwant was in Ropar town. A police team, led by SP (Investigation) Harbir Singh Atwal, nabbed him near the NCC academy and recovered seven pistols along with ammunition. He said Sarwant claimed to have received the arms consignment at the behest of gangsters Jagdeep and Sukhdeep and they were planning to kill a businessman.

#Sangrur