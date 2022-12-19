 Man hurt in accidental firing : The Tribune India

In Brief

Man hurt in accidental firing



Tribune News Service

Abohar: A resident of Metro Colony, employed with the PWD, was injured on Saturday by accidental firing from his own licensed pistol. According to sources, Satinder Singh had come to draw money from the Axis Bank ATM located on the North Circular Road. When he tried to pick up his pistol lying in car, it suddenly fired and the bullet hit his leg. He was taken to the Civil Hospital from where he was discharged after treatment. OC

Woman loses chain to snatchers

Abohar: The city-1 police on Saturday registered a case under Sections 341, 379B and 34, IPC, on complainant of Swaran Kaur, a resident of Waryamnagar, who alleged that four bikers, including a woman, stopped her near the IDBI Bank branch office on the Gaushala road and snatched a gold chain and ring worth Rs 1 lakh from her and fled from the spot. The miscreants were yet to be identified by the police. OC

Two held for snatching purse

Abohar: The city-2 police have arrested two miscreants, who allegedly snatched a purse from a private school teacher Rucha Sidana when she was returning to her Sidhu Nagar residence on Saturday. A case was registered under Sections 379B and 34, IPC. The suspects were identified as Mohit of Nai Abadi and Nitin of Kailash Nagar. A mobile phone that the victim carried in her purse had been recovered. OC

55K habit-forming tablets seized

Sangrur: The police have seized 55,000 habit-forming tablets and arrested two persons in this regard. Barnala SSP Sandeep Kumar Malik said, “Malkit Singh and Mani Singh have been arrested. Both were allegedly supplying habit-forming tablets in Barnala and surrounding areas. We recovered 55,000 tablets from their car.” TNS

Man enters shrine with shoes, held

Fazilka: Some residents of Gaggar village in Lambi on Sunday caught a man for allegedly entering the sanctum sanctorum of gurdwara with shoes. They tied him with a bench on the gurdwara complex and handed him to the police, claiming that he entered the gurdwara in an inebriated condition while wearing shoes. The police have started probe after detaining the suspect. OC

One legislator, one pension

Chandigarh: The One MLA, One Pension Scheme of the Punjab Government does not seem to apply to the family of deceased pensioners. Families of former MLAs, who are now deceased, continue to get multiple pensions. A senior officer in the CMO said regulations for the same had to be framed by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Secretariat and they would be told to do so at the earliest. TNS

Hayer lauds hockey team’s win

Chandigarh: Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Sunday congratulated the Indian women's hockey team on their title win in the FIH Nations Cup of eight countries that concluded on Saturday night in Spain. In the finals held in Valencia, the Indian team won the tournament by defeating hosts Spain 1-0. Punjab's Gurjit Kaur scored the winning goal in the sixth minute of the final.

#abohar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Mumbai-based Sargam Koushal wins Mrs World 2022, crown back in India after 21 years

2
Entertainment

Amid furore over Deepika Padukone’s saffron bikini in Besharam Rang, Smriti Irani’s old video in similar dress raises eyebrows

3
Trending

SpiceJet pilot's in-flight announcement in funny Hindi poetry leaves passengers on board chuckling; airline reacts to wordplay of 'Captain Cool'

4
Nation

'India should not forget…': Pak minister Shazia Marri uses nuclear threat, backtracks

5
Sports

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win their third World Cup title

6
Punjab

As many as 15 vehicles collide due to dense fog on Delhi-Amritsar GT road in Fatehgarh Sahib; several injured

7
Patiala

Police nab gangster linked with Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Patiala

8
Nation

1971 India-Pakistan war: Hero of Longewala post Bhairon Singh Rathore battling health issues at AIIMS in Jodhpur

9
World

Top Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti arrested after criticism of death penalty

10
Nation

Government has shown red card to many obstacles thwarting development of North East region: PM Modi

Don't Miss

View All
Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is a pure treat; video goes viral
Punjab

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is pure treat; video goes viral

At 6.9°C, Ut colder than Shimla
Chandigarh

At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Punjab

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK
World

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Trending

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Top News

BSF spots drones in Punjab’s Gurdaspur; search operation launched

BSF spots drones in Punjab's Gurdaspur; search operation launched

Are spotted at Chandu Wadala Post and Kassowal Post at aroun...

Very dense fog over Northwest India for next 5 days: IMD

Dense fog to envelop northwest India over next 5 days: IMD

Visibility over Amritsar, Patiala, Bareilly, Lucknow and Bah...

NIA raids Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's house at Taj Towers in Mohali

NIA raids Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's house at Taj Towers in Mohali

Sources say questioning is regarding the interference of gan...

Himachal CM Sukhu tests positive for covid, meeting with PM cancelled

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu tests positive for covid; meeting with PM cancelled

The meeting was a courtesy call on behalf of Sukhu after ass...

Indian-American entrepreneur Tanya Bathija dies after cottage catches fire

Indian-American entrepreneur Tanya Bathija dies after cottage catches fire

Bathija's father woke up early to exercise before work on De...


Cities

View All

3 smuggle tramadol tablets, nabbed in Amritsar

3 smuggle tramadol tablets, nabbed in Amritsar

Year on, identity of man killed over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Templeunknown

Fraud worth crores detected at hospital in Tarn Taran

Attacked by husband, woman succumbs to injuries at Civil Hospital in Amritsar

Adesh Partap Singh Kairon’s adviser gets extortion call from Pak-based terrorist

Snatchers on prowl: At 137, Chandigarh sees highest number of cases in 4 years

Snatchers on prowl: At 137, Chandigarh sees highest number of cases in 4 years

Chandigarh: Redevelopment tender awarded, world-class railway station in offing

7 years on, work set to start on 2nd PGI multi-level parking in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Sector 2 residents to move High Court over road through green belt

Space constraint mars mother & child centre at GMSH-16 in Chandigarh

Traffic likely to be affected in parts of central Delhi because of farmer body’s protest

Traffic likely to be affected in parts of Delhi because of farmer body's protest

AIIMS-Delhi server attack case: Move to seek Interpol help on IP addresses of emails from China

Heroin worth Rs 1.5 cr seized, six nabbed

Delhi BJP headed for revamp

Delhi logs 10 Covid cases

Latifpura residents reject govt’s rehab offer

Latifpura residents reject govt’s rehab offer

Sheds set up at site to shelter the voiceless

5,000 km & counting, cycle of world peace reaches city

Open House: Do you agree with the state government’s claim of keeping strict check on corruption?

Five years on, no end to issues facing Jalandhar residents, projects hang fire

‘Illegal’ buildings proliferate, MC in slumber

'Illegal' buildings proliferate, MC in slumber

DGP announces reward for cops

Talwar takes over as DCC chief

No stopping city players from making big at global level; better infra is all they need

Open House: What should be done to curb rising pollution levels and make air cleaner in the city?

Residents fume over missing public transport system in Patiala

Residents fume over missing public transport system in Patiala

Mid-day meal workers protest in Patiala

700 boxes of illicit liquor seized in Patiala, 2 held

Three run over by train in Rajpura

Devotees throng Fatehgarh Sahib gurdwara ahead of Shaheedi Jor Mela