Man hurt in accidental firing

Tribune News Service

Abohar: A resident of Metro Colony, employed with the PWD, was injured on Saturday by accidental firing from his own licensed pistol. According to sources, Satinder Singh had come to draw money from the Axis Bank ATM located on the North Circular Road. When he tried to pick up his pistol lying in car, it suddenly fired and the bullet hit his leg. He was taken to the Civil Hospital from where he was discharged after treatment. OC

Woman loses chain to snatchers

Abohar: The city-1 police on Saturday registered a case under Sections 341, 379B and 34, IPC, on complainant of Swaran Kaur, a resident of Waryamnagar, who alleged that four bikers, including a woman, stopped her near the IDBI Bank branch office on the Gaushala road and snatched a gold chain and ring worth Rs 1 lakh from her and fled from the spot. The miscreants were yet to be identified by the police. OC

Two held for snatching purse

Abohar: The city-2 police have arrested two miscreants, who allegedly snatched a purse from a private school teacher Rucha Sidana when she was returning to her Sidhu Nagar residence on Saturday. A case was registered under Sections 379B and 34, IPC. The suspects were identified as Mohit of Nai Abadi and Nitin of Kailash Nagar. A mobile phone that the victim carried in her purse had been recovered. OC

55K habit-forming tablets seized

Sangrur: The police have seized 55,000 habit-forming tablets and arrested two persons in this regard. Barnala SSP Sandeep Kumar Malik said, “Malkit Singh and Mani Singh have been arrested. Both were allegedly supplying habit-forming tablets in Barnala and surrounding areas. We recovered 55,000 tablets from their car.” TNS

Man enters shrine with shoes, held

Fazilka: Some residents of Gaggar village in Lambi on Sunday caught a man for allegedly entering the sanctum sanctorum of gurdwara with shoes. They tied him with a bench on the gurdwara complex and handed him to the police, claiming that he entered the gurdwara in an inebriated condition while wearing shoes. The police have started probe after detaining the suspect. OC

One legislator, one pension

Chandigarh: The One MLA, One Pension Scheme of the Punjab Government does not seem to apply to the family of deceased pensioners. Families of former MLAs, who are now deceased, continue to get multiple pensions. A senior officer in the CMO said regulations for the same had to be framed by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Secretariat and they would be told to do so at the earliest. TNS

Hayer lauds hockey team’s win

Chandigarh: Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Sunday congratulated the Indian women's hockey team on their title win in the FIH Nations Cup of eight countries that concluded on Saturday night in Spain. In the finals held in Valencia, the Indian team won the tournament by defeating hosts Spain 1-0. Punjab's Gurjit Kaur scored the winning goal in the sixth minute of the final.

