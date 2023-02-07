Man injured in firing at Ludhiana court

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, February 7

A man was injured in firing at the court complex here on Tuesday.

A man who had arrived there to attend a hearing was attacked allegedly by his rivals.

Three bullets were reportedly fired. Himanshu took a bullet in the hand and was rushed to hospital.

Police have nabbed two suspects.

Additional DCP Sameer Verma and other police officials rushed to the spot.

Sources said old enmity led to the attack.