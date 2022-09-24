Man killed as cylinder explodes at gas plant in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

PTI

Hoshiarpur, September 24

A migrant worker was killed and three others were injured as a liquid nitrogen gas cylinder exploded while being filled at a private plant here on Saturday, police said.

Hoshiarpur SP (Investigation) Manpreet Singh Dhillon said it emerged during preliminary investigation that some workers were filling liquid nitrogen gas into cylinders at the plant at Deowal village.

One of the cylinders suddenly exploded, leaving one dead and three other workers injured, he said.

A forensic team had been called in from Chandigarh to probe the blast, said Dhillon.