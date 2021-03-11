Man killed near liquor vend in Faridkot district

Faridkot, August 18
Hours after the alleged murder of a 55-year-old man at Arianwala village here, villagers have sought closure of the liquor vend in the area. The residents alleged that a drunkard killed the man, identified as Sohan Singh, when he was going to a house to fetch milk. Sohan Singh, the sole bread earner of the family, was allegedly killed during a scuffle between two groups at the liquor vend, they alleged.
Claiming the liquor vend had become a hub of fights and quarrels, the residents said years ago they had started an agitation for its shifting from the village. Sohan Singh who suffered several grievous injuries was rushed to Guru Gobind SIngh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot where the doctors referred him to a hospital in Bathinda. He died on the way to Bathinda.
