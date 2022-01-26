Man kills toddler after quarrel with wife in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, January 26
A year-and-a half-old boy was murdered allegedly by his father in a fit of rage after a quarrel with his wife at his residence here, police said on Wednesday.
According to Sub-Inspector Des Raj Sunil Kumar, who belongs to Uttar Pradesh and was presently residing at a house in Guru Teg Bahadur Park, has been arrested for murdering his son.
A quarrel took place between Sunil Kumar and his wife over some issue on Tuesday night, he said.
The accused’s wife moved to leave the house in the night as the couple’s son started weeping after the quarrel.
In a fit of rage, Sunil Kumar allegedly threw his son on the ground.
