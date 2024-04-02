Faridkot: Man nabbed for providing SIM card to detainee

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, April 1

The police have arrested a person while allegedly handing over a mobile SIM card to a detainee in the District Court Complex here.

According to the police, the jail authorities had brought Harpreet Singh, a resident of Nathewala, lodged in the local Central Modern Jail, in the court for his appearance in a case today.

At the time he was lodged in Bakshi Khana in the court complex here, a person identified as Narinder Singh was nabbed while trying to hand Harpreet a mobile SIM card.

