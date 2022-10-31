Man posing as CJI booked for threatening Ludhiana jail superintendent

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 30

A man has been booked for allegedly impersonating as the Chief Justice of India (CJI) and directing jail superintendent of Ludhiana Central Jail Shivraj Singh on a mobile phone call to shift a drug smuggler from high security zone.

When the officer didn't pay heed to the phone call, the man again called on Shivraj's phone number, this time posing as the president of the state Congress.

Suspecting foul play, Shivraj in a letter to the police Commissioner of Ludhiana has asked to take necessary action in the matter. A case against the caller, who has been identified as Gurvinder Singh, was registered at Tajpur police post yesterday.

Investigation Officer ASI Satbir Singh said Shivraj Singh received a call on his mobile phone number and the caller asked him to shift the drug smuggler, Varinder Kumar Thakur, from the jail's high security zone or to face consequences.

The ASI added that Shivraj didn't pay heed to the issue due to official duties. But after two days, he received another call from the same mobile phone number and this time the caller introduced himself as president of the state Congress. The caller threatened Shivraj that if he would not shift Thakur then he would file a complaint with the Schedule Caste (SC) Commission, the ASI said.

Shivraj has apprised the jail authorities about the phone calls and lodged a police complaint against the caller.

"We have registered a case against Gurvinder Singh and probe has been started to trace his whereabouts. He will be nabbed soon. It could be possible that caller might also be a drug smuggler." added Singh.