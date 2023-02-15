Man posing as PO gets 3-year jail sentence

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, February 14

The Chief Judicial Magistrate has awarded Kirpal Singh a three-year jail term for posing as a proclaimed offender. A resident of Karanpur in Sriganganagar, Kirpal has a history of impersonating culprits in exchange for money.

It is an unusual story of fraud and deceit which began in February 2011, when the Faridkot police registered a case against 14 persons for the offence of cheating and forgery in a property transaction.

During proceedings of the case, the court came to know that one of the suspects, Harmanjit Singh, was non-existent. It came to light that the actual suspect was Arun Kumar, who was declared as a proclaimed offender in the case.

In February 2016, a person claiming to be Kumar appeared to surrender himself in the 2011 case. Later, the police found that the person was not Kumar and his real name was Kirpal. During questioning, Kirpal revealed that he was awarded 4-year jail term by the District and Session Judge, Bathinda, for impersonating Jaswinder Singh in a rape and abduction case in August 2012.