Man sets self on fire

Tribune News Service

Fatehgarh Sahib: An unidentified person set himself on fire in Mandi Gobindgarh on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Jagdish Goyal, a resident of Guru Ki Nagri, Mandi Gobindgarh. A passerby informed the police which rushed the victim to the hospital. Nikhil Goyal, a family member of the deceased, said Jagdish was under stress and used to live alone. OC

Daughter harassed, man ends life

Fazilka: A man committed suicide after his daughter was allegedly harassed in Chak Kheowala Bodla village in Jalalabad. The aggrieved family members staged a protest and blocked Fazilka-Ferozepur Road against the police inaction. Later, the police booked Darshan Singh, his wife Gindro Bai and their sons under the IPC. OC

Census data workstation soon

Ropar: Directorate of Census Operations (Punjab) joined hands with Indian Institute of Technology-Ropar to set up a Census Data Research Workstation. Rajeev Ahuja, Director, IIT-Ropar, said the initiative would allow greater and efficient utilisation of data. TNS

Sleepless nights for Faridkot families

Faridkot: Parents of Khushwinder Kaur (Faridkot) and Bhaskar Kataria (Kotkapura) have not slept for past many days. Khuswinder's father Sarabjeet Singh Brar said: “We have raised the matter with the state and Centre and have got assurance of safe evacuation of all students.” Bhaskar’s mother Annu Kataria said: “Our children don’t know how long they will be stuck there. There is no help yet,” she said. TNS

Amid blasts, 90 students ‘holed up in hostel’

Abohar: Rijul, an MBBS student at Lugansk State Medical University, Rubizhne, on Friday informed her family in the border town of Anoopgarh in Sriganganagar through a video call that explosions forced people to wake up at 6 am on Thursday. As many as 90 students were accommodated in a hostel. Students from India are trying to contact the embassy for evacuation. OC

‘Ukraine authorities failed to extend any assistance’

Muktsar: Families of some of those trapped in Ukraine are a bit relaxed now as their children have reportedly reached “safer places”. However, they are annoyed with the Ukraine government for its failure to provide any help to Indian students. Gurmukh Singh's daughter Mehakpreet Kaur got stuck between Kharkiv and Kyiv while going to the airport in a bus. He said, “An immigration agent managed to speak to authorities there. Finally, my daughter reached a hotel having all basic amenities. She is bit safer there.”