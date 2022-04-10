Fateh Sahib man sets wife, 7-month-old daughter afire

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 9

A man set his wife and a seven-month-old daughter on fire after sprinkling petrol on them in the Humayunpur area of Sirhind town today.

The victims, 24-year-old Monica and Nisha, were rushed to the Civil Hospital with severe burn injuries and doctors referred them to the PGI, Chandigarh.

Jagwinder Singh suspected his wife of infidelity and the couple used to often quarrel over the matter. While his wife and daughter were sleeping, he poured petrol on them in a fit of rage and set them afire before fleeing.

On hearing the shrieks of Monica, neighbours reached her house and informed the police, who rushed the victims to the Civil Hospital, Fatehgarh Sahib.

Sirhind SHO Hardeep Singh said the police had registered a case against Jagwinder Singh, who was absconding. He said Monica received approximately 75 per cent burns and her daughter sustained nearly 25 per cent burn injuries.