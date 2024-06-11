Man shoots brother, kills self in US

Jalandhar, June 10
A man from Kapurthala killed his younger brother and later shot himself in the US on Saturday.
Karamjit Singh Multani shot dead his younger brother Vipan Pal Multani on Saturday night and later died by suicide. The incident took place at their home at Richmond Hill in the US where the family had been living.
Their father Bhupinder Singh had moved to the US 40 years ago. The family runs a food and grocery store there. Before the incident, both had an altercation.
Sarabjit Singh Pappal, their relative, said, “I don’t know the reason behind the incident. A dispute seems to be the cause.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Biggies retain portfolios; Agriculture for Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Power goes to ML Khattar
Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Sitharaman, Jaishankar keep minist...
PM Narendra Modi signals farmer outreach, signs first file on their welfare
Cabinet 3.0 meet okays 3 cr houses under PMAY
Lens on omissions, inclusions in Cabinet
Leaders who faced tough contests rewarded; ministers perceiv...