Man shoots brother, kills self in US

Jalandhar, June 10

A man from Kapurthala killed his younger brother and later shot himself in the US on Saturday.

Karamjit Singh Multani shot dead his younger brother Vipan Pal Multani on Saturday night and later died by suicide. The incident took place at their home at Richmond Hill in the US where the family had been living.

Their father Bhupinder Singh had moved to the US 40 years ago. The family runs a food and grocery store there. Before the incident, both had an altercation.

Sarabjit Singh Pappal, their relative, said, “I don’t know the reason behind the incident. A dispute seems to be the cause.”

