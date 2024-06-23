Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Chandigarh, June 23
A man shot dead his mother, daughter and pet dog before ending his life with his revolver in Punjab’s Barnala district, police said on Sunday.
The incident happened at his residence in Ram Rajya colony on Saturday evening, they said.
Kulbir Mann first shot dead his 21-year-old daughter Nimrat Kaur, then killed his mother Balwant Kaur (85) and pet dog, a police official said.
Later, he killed himself with a licensed revolver, they added.
Preliminary investigation revealed that Mann had been suffering from depression for long, the official said.
According to police, Mann's daughter had recently returned from Canada. Further investigation is under way, they said.
