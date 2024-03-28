 Man shot dead in Hoshiarpur’s Mahilpur : The Tribune India

  Punjab
  • Man shot dead in Hoshiarpur’s Mahilpur

Man shot dead in Hoshiarpur’s Mahilpur

Man shot dead in Hoshiarpur’s Mahilpur

Photo for representational purpose only. Thinkstock



PTI

Hoshiarpur, March 28

A 35-year-old man was shot dead by a masked attacker in Mahilpur town here on Thursday evening, police said.

Sandip Kumar, a resident of Mahilpur, had visited a confectionery shop near his home when the masked attacker entered the shop and fired four shots at him before fleeing the scene.

Two bullets struck Kumar in his chest, police said.

The residents of the area rushed him to the Community Health Centre where doctors declared him dead.

Hoshiarpur Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Sarbjit Singh Bahia said the attacker has been identified, and police teams have been dispatched to apprehend him.

CCTV footage of nearby areas was also being examined, police said.

“Prima facie, it seems that the murder took place due to an alleged dispute between the victim and the suspect over some issue,” Bahia said.

