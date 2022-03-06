Man shot in Amritsar; nephew booked, hunt on

Amritsar, March 5
Gurdeep Singh, a resident of Anandpuri mohalla, was allegedly shot dead by his nephew Amandeep Singh, alias Lala, at Ghannupur Kale in broad daylight today.
The incident led to panic in the area. Locals immediately informed the police, which reached the spot and took the body into possession.
Jugraj Singh, son of the deceased, told the police that Gurdeep used to work as a security guard. He said they had an old enmity with the accused. Jugraj said they received a call that Lala shot my father. When we reached the spot, he was already dead.
According to police, it was a revenge killing as Gurdeep had earlier killed his brother and Amandeep’s father Harjinder Singh around eight years ago.
Sub-Inspector Sarabjit Singh said Gurdeep came out of jail four months ago after completing his sentence. He said a murder case has been registered against the accused and raids were on to nab him. —
