Man, son held on charge of murdering Ropar resident

Tribune News Service

Ropar, September 12

The district police claimed to have solved the blind murder case of a Ropar resident within 72 hours here today. The mutilated body of Dwarka Dass of the Adarsh Nagar locality was found near Gaushala Road on September 8.

Addressing a press conference here, Ropar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said Sunil Kumar, a colleague of the deceased, hatched a conspiracy to kill him.

Soni further said during the investigation, the involvement of three persons, including main accused Sunil Kumar and his son Shivam of Shampura village, came to light. A juvenile relative of the duo was also involved, he said.

The SSP said the deceased was missing since 9 pm on the night of September 7.

During a preliminary investigation, it came to light that the deceased and Sunil Kumar used to work in the same shop in Ropar. Sunil Kumar developed animosity towards Dwarka Dass two years ago as he had the feeling that Dwarka Das was tarnishing his image before the employer on one pretext or the other.

He discussed the issue with his son Shivam and a minor nephew after which they plotted to kill Dwarka Das. Following this, they attacked him with sharp weapons on the night of September 8, said the SSP.

The SSP said Sunil Kumar and his son had been arrested while the minor had been sent to Juvenile Observation Centre at Hoshiarpur.

