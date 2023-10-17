Man stabs wife in Canada, held

Toronto, October 16
A 57-year-old Sikh man has been arrested for stabbing his wife in Canada’s British Columbia province, the police said. Balvir Singh of New Westminster is facing a second-degree murder charge for stabbing Kulwant Kaur to death on October 13.
“A tragic incident of domestic violence has ended with someone’s death,” IHIT sergeant Timothy Pierotti said.
