Man strangles uncle to death over liquor

Fazilka, November 2
A man allegedly strangled his uncle to death after the latter refused to give him liquor in Jalalabad yesterday.
Kashmir Kaur, a resident of Fattuwala village in Jalalabad subdivision of Fazilka district, in a statement to the Jalalabad police has said her husband Joginder Singh returned home on Wednesday evening after labour work and later started consuming liquor with his two friends at home.
She alleged that Sukhchain Singh, son of her husband’s brother Malkeet Singh, reached their home and started demanding liquor. But her husband refused, following which he started quarrelling with Joginder.
Kashmir Kaur alleged that in a fit of rage Sukhchain strangled Joginder to death.
Meanwhile, Sukhchain, who managed to flee the scene, has been booked under Section 302 of the IPC.
