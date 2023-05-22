Man thrashed outside Golden Temple in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 21

A visitor was thrashed by a Sikh devotee outside the Golden Temple for allegedly carrying tobacco.

A video went viral showing the devotee confronting an outstation visitor near the “Jaura Ghar” asking him to show what he had in his pocket. The man took out some pouches, presumably containing tobacco.

The devotee slapped visitor repeatedly, although he denied to have consumed tobacco. SGPC spokesperson Harbhajan Singh Vakta said the Sikh devotee was not an SGPC employee. “The visitor was standing outside the shrine. I believe that a visitor, if not aware of the ‘maryada’, could have been politely told about the norms, rather than being physically assaulted,” he said.