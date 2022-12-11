Man tied in front of moving truck as punishment for ‘stealing wheat bags’ in Muktsar; video goes viral

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, December 11

A video of a man tied in front of a moving truck as a punishment for allegedly stealing two bags of wheat has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the truck helper is seen sitting beside the man and telling someone that he had stolen two wheat bags and was now being taken to police station.

Later, the man was handed over to police at Bus Stand police post.

Muktsar DSP Jagdish Kumar said, “The man is aged about 25 and is in our custody. A video has also surfaced in which he is seen stealing a wheat bag from a moving truck and escaping on a motorcycle along with his associate. We will take legal action against those as well who tied him in front of the truck and paraded in the town. They are also locals.”

Meanwhile, some locals claimed that the incident took place this evening on Abohar Road here.

#Muktsar