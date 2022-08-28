Man who planted IED under SI’s vehicle nabbed, 7th arrest in case

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 27

The Punjab Police have arrested the prime suspect, who had planted a mobile call-triggered improvised explosive device (IED) under sub- inspector (SI) Dilbagh Singh’s vehicle here, on the intervening night of August 16 and 17.

The accused, identified as Deepak, a resident of Patti in Tarn Taran, was produced in a local court and brought on police remand for further interrogation.

This is seventh arrest in the case. Earlier, the police had arrested a police constable Harpal Singh, his nephew Fatehdeep Singh, both residents of Sabra village (Tarn Taran), from Delhi Airport on August 18. They were trying to flee to Maldives. They had provided the logistic, technical and financial support for planting the IED.

Their arrest led to the arrest of another Rajinder Kumar, alias Bau, of Harike from Shirdi in Maharashtra, who could not flee to foreign shores in absence of Covid 19 vaccination certificate. He was arrested with the assistance of the Mumbai ATS.

Their accomplices Khushahalbir Singh of Bhikhiwind, Gurpreet Singh and Varinder Singh (both lodged in Goindwal jail earlier) were arrested thereafter. Khushalbir, Gurpreet and Varinder, trio residents of Bhikhiwind, are close-aides of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa. Landa had roped in Khushalbir to retrieve IED from the designated spot.

Giving details, DGP Gaurav Yadav said, “The police have also recovered bike used by Deepak for planting IED and five mobile phones from accused persons, besides recovering Rs 2.52 lakh and USD 3,614, Euro 220, Pound 170 and passports from possession of Fatehdeep and Harpal.”

Investigations revealed that Varinder and Gurpreet, on instructions from Landa, arranged Khushalbir Chittu for retrieving the IED, along with Fatehdeep and handing over to Deepak and his accomplice, who finally planted it under SI’s vehicle, the DGP said.

Landa was monitoring the entire operation through inputs from the trio, the DGP added.

Though Deepak, Fatehdeep, Rajinder Bau and Harpal had no criminal records, they were lured by Landa to commit terror activities with a promise to get them settled illegally in Canada, the DGP said.

Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh said, “The police have also identified Deepak’s accomplice, who accompanied him to plant the IED, besides identifying owner of the motorcycle and a person, who arranged the bike.”

Meanwhile, constable Harpal will be dismissed from service for his role in terrorist activities.

On August 16, 2022, two unknown motorcycle-borne persons had planted an IED under the SUV Bolero (PB02-CK-0800) of SI Dilbag Singh parked outside his residence in the area of C-Block Ranjit Avenue, Amritsar. The mobile phone-triggering IED weighing around 2.79 kg and carrying around 2.17 kg high explosive was recovered from the spot by the police.

