‘Mandate against AAP’: Congress seeks CM Bhagwant Mann’s resignation

Chandigarh, June 5

Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa today sought the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and after people’s mandate against the Aam Aadmi Party in the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a joint press conference with PCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, he said while the CM should resign for “non-performance”, state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar should resign from his post for trying to “polarise” the people of the state for “ulterior political gains”.

Complementing the PCC chief for the party’s performance, Bajwa said, “The success came after we put our house in order and dealt with certain issues.”

Warring said at the national level, people had given a mandate against the BJP, while in the state, the ruling AAP had been rejected.

Warring said Bajwa was like “a big brother” who worked as a team with him to ensure the party’s win in the LS poll.

He said the next challenge for the party was the 2027 Assembly poll. “People of Punjab have already given their mandate for the Congress and we are on track to form the government after the next Assembly poll,” he said.

He said the state Congress had opposed an alliance with AAP and it would continue to challenge the ruling party, despite both parties being part of the INDIA bloc.

