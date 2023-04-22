Poonch martyr Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave

Mahesh Sharma

Payal, April 21

Residents of Chinkoian village in Ludhiana district were extremely saddened when they came to know that Havildar Mandeep Singh (39) of the village was among the five Rashtriya Rifles soldiers killed in the terror attack.

As the body did not arrive till afternoon, the villagers decided to organise a funeral procession and cremation on Saturday.

Havildar Mandeep Singh is survived by wife Jagdeep Kaur, a widowed mother, 11-year-old daughter and an eight-year-old son.

The eldest son of former Sarpanch late Roop Singh, Mandeep Singh had recently returned to his unit after one-month leave, said Satvir Singh, a relative, maintaining that the martyr was the sole breadwinner of family.

SDM Jasleen Kaur Bhullar said floral tributes would be paid to the martyr tomorrow.

Son of ex-Sarpanch