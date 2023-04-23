Mandeep Singh's mortal remains consigned to the flames

Mahesh Sharma

Payal, April 22

The mortal remains of Havildar Mandeep Singh, Light Sikh Infantry Jawan who attained martyrdom in the terror attack in Poonch, were consigned to the flames at the Chinkoian crematorium today.

Gen Manoj Pande, Ludhiana DC Surabhi Malik, Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal, Payal SDM Jasleen Kaur Bhullar and MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura placed wreaths on the martyr’s body wrapped in the Tricolour.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann talked to the family on phone and assured them that he would visit Chinkoian before the bhog ceremony of the martyr.

Hundreds of people from all walks of life attended the cremation to bid adieu to the martyr. Although they were proud of the martyrs’ contribution to the country, they rued the fact that the bravehearts were killed in such an inhumane manner.

“We fail to understand which ideology terrorists are following, carrying out killings in the days of Ramzan. Our jawans join the forces to show valour in wars, not to be killed in cowardly terror attacks,” said Jaspreet Singh.

Jagdeep Kaur, widow of the martyr, daughter Khushdeep Kaur and son Karan exhibited exemplary courage when the pyre was lit. “Assin tan sarkaran nun benti karde han ke har kissam da atankbaad gall baat nal khatam karan tan ke sade bachian wang uhnan de (terrorist’s) bachian dee zindgi bhi kharab nan hove (We appeal the governments to bring an end to terrorism through talks so that the lives of the children of the terrorists too are not ruined),” sighed Jagdeep Kaur.