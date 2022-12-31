Mandi Gobindgarh man among 2 killed as SUV falls into gorge near Parwanoo's Timber Trail Resort

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 31

Two people were killed and four injured when the Innova by which they were travelling plunged into a 300-metre-deep gorge near Timber Trail Resorts in Parwanoo in the wee hours of Saturday.

A team of Parwanoo police and fire staff rushed to their rescue. They were taken to ESI Parwanoo where Ravi Singla (39) of Mandi Gobindgarh and Radheshyam (21) of Samastipur in Bihar were pronounced dead.

Those injured have been identified as Ravinder Kumar, Balram, Chandan Kumar and Kundan Kumar, all from Mandi Gobindgarh. They were referred to GMCH Chandigarh.

Parwanoo DSP Pranav Chauhan said a case of rash and negligent driving was registered against the driver.