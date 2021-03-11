Punjab mandis to start phased closing from May 5: Food Minister

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 3

Following a decline in wheat arrivals across the state, the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs has decided to conclude the procurement of wheat in mandis across the state.

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak told mediapersons that the closure of mandis in the state would be done in a phased manner starting May 5.

The notification in this regard will be issued by the Mandi Board.

The minister thanked the farmers, arhtiyas, mandi labour, transporters and government officials involved in the month-long exercise of procurement of wheat in the state.

He expressed satisfaction at the pace of purchase and the speedy disbursal of MSP dues directly into the bank accounts of the farmers. This, he said, happened despite the challenges posed by the inclement weather which had resulted in shrivelling of grains in most parts of the state.

Following a spurt in global wheat prices, most states had witnessed a drastic drop in government purchase of wheat, but Punjab contributed wheat into the central pool, he said.

The state had bought more than 93 lakh tonnes of wheat so far, he added.

Answering a query regarding the delay in relaxation of norms for shrivelled grains, he said the Department of Food and Public Distribution had decided to send a second set of officials to take samples from the mandis to ascertain the extent of shrivelling of grains. He assured full cooperation of the state government to the visiting officials of the Centre.