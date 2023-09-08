Manhole-cleaning robot lying defunct in Muktsar

Archit Watts
Muktsar, September 7
In January 2020, the Water Supply and Sanitation Department had purchased two robots for cleaning manholes in Muktsar by spending around Rs 90 lakh.
However, one of them is lying defunct for the last three months and the functioning of other machine is not up to the mark.
Muktsar was the first district in the state to purchase these robots and a team of officials had even visited Gurugram to inspect the functioning of these machines.
The department had stated that these robots were equipped with cameras, 360-degree robotic arm and handy bucket to collect the waste.
Sources in the department said one robot needs to be repaired. “The functioning of these robots is not up to the mark. These robots are unable to fully clean manholes,” they claimed.
The choked drainage system is one of the major problems of Muktsar city.
Gagan Singh Sandhu, Executive Engineer, Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Muktsar, said, “We have two robots to clean manholes. One of them needs to be fixed, but the other is operational.”
