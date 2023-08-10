Manipur violence: Moga shopkeeper fires at protester, bandh largely peaceful across Punjab

Tribune Reporters

Moga/Jalandhar, August 9

A firing incident in Moga marred the otherwise largely peaceful protests across the state during the bandh call given by the Christian community against the Centre’s ‘inability’ to contain violence in Manipur.

A shopkeeper selling accessories of cellphones allegedly opened fire at a protester, who asked him to shut his shop, in Moga. The victim, identified as Balwant Singh, was admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana, as the bullet hit on his chest.

Members of the Christian community in Patiala. Rajesh Sachar

Moga SSP J Elanchezhian said the protesters were getting the shops shut in Kot Ise Khan of Moga when Gurpreet Singh Gora, a shopkeeper, fired at one of them. He said it had come to the fore that the duo also had a personal enmity.

The SSP said the accused had been arrested and he used his licensed revolver in the crime.

After the incident, irked residents blocked Moga-Amritsar and Dharmkot-Zira Road for around three hours.

Commuters stuck in a jam in Jalandhar. Malkiat SIngh

In Jalandhar, representatives of various Ravidassia and Valmiki organisations blocked intersections, including PAP Chowk, Rama Mandi, Jyoti Chowk, Pathankot Chowk, Nakodar Chowk and Kapurthala Chowk. Tension gripped the area after an SUV rammed into the protesters at Kapurthala Chowk. All markets, private schools and buses remained off roads.

Commercial establishments remained shut and a majority of the roads wore a deserted look in Amritsar. Considering the safety and security of students, several private educational institutes had declared holiday today.

In Gurdaspur and Batala, the bandh evoked a mixed response, however, it was business as usual in Pathankot and its satellite towns.

In Batala, the protesters held a march from the Sukh Singh Mehtab Singh Chowk, which culminated at the Gandhi Chowk.

In Gurdaspur and its adjoining towns of Dinanagar, Qadian, Sri Hargobindpur, Fatehgarh Churian and Dera Baba Nanak, a majority of private schools were closed but banks saw the normal rush of customers.

A spokesman for the Christian organisations, Salamat Masih, said, “All we want is justice for the victims of the Manipur violence.”

The impact was minimal in Ludhiana as markets and schools remained operational. Naveen, who runs a a shop at Bhadaur House, said, “The footfall remained normal throughout the day.”

In Tarn Taran, the protesters burnt an effigy of the Centre and took on the government over its oppressive attitude towards the minorities in the country.

The police had made tight security arrangements and deployed the force at sensitive points. Effigies of the Central Government were also burnt at Khemkaran, Bhikhiwind, Ghariala and other villages.

(With inputs from Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Ludhiana, Tarn Taran & Patiala)

#Manipur #Moga