Manisha Gulati moves High Court, contests removal as women panel chief

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 15

Manisha Gulati today moved the High Court challenging the order of her removal from the post of chairperson of the Punjab State Commission for Women. Among other things, it was contended that the removal was totally on illegal and erroneous grounds.

The order was also against the provisions of the Punjab State Commission for Women Act. The order, on the face of it, was without jurisdiction clear abuse of power with a pre-determined mind evident from the facts of the case, it was argued. Directions were also sought against appointing “any person” during the pendency of the petition.

The petition was placed before Justice Anil Kshetarpal’s Bench this morning and has been adjourned for further hearing on Thursday. Senior advocate Chetan Mittal argued the matter on the petitioner’s behalf.

She had moved the HC earlier also after the issuance of orders removing her from the post during her tenure’s extended period. But the state withdrew the order. The counsel had added the state proposed to pass an appropriate fresh order in accordance with law.

The court was told that she was initially appointed through proper procedure on March 13, 2018, for three years. Her tenure was extended vide an order dated September 18, 2020, from March 19, 2021, to March 18, 2024.