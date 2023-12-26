Manjit Singh GK rejoins Akali Dal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 25

Former president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) Manjit Singh GK returned to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) fold after four years following an appeal in that regard by party president Sukhbir Badal who visited his residence along with other senior leaders.

“Unity is the need of the hour and it’s essential to resolve our pending issues, be it freedom for Bandi Singhs, amendment to Article 25(2b), restitution of Sri Gian Dodri Sahib and Sri Dongmar Sahib gurdwaras, stopping interference in Shiromani committee affairs and dilution of Punjab’s right over Chandigarh,” said GK shortly after merging his Jago Party with the SAD on Monday.

“Some persons have already returned to the SAD fold and I appeal to all those who are left to return to their mother party,” said Badal while welcoming GK and recalling the contribution of his father Jathedar Santokh Singh.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#DSGMC #Shiromani Akali Dal #Sikhs #Sukhbir Badal