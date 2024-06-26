Mann: AAP MPs to raise issue of pending funds in Parliament

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 25

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said all three Lok Sabha MPs of the Aam Aadmi Party would raise the voice for Punjab’s rights in Parliament and would highlight issues of the common people of the state.

“Our MPs will also raise the issue of Punjab’s pending funds in Parliament and will put pressure on the Union Government to get them released as soon as possible,” Mann said outside Parliament.

About Rs 10,000 crore of Punjab’s Rural Development Fund (RDF), National Health Mission (NHM) and many other schemes are pending with the Union Government, which is not being released.

Mann today reached Parliament for the swearing-in ceremony of the three newly elected MPs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) — Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Malvinder Singh Kang and Dr Rajkumar Chabbewal.

Mann said all three AAP MPs were very experienced and intelligent. They are well aware of the issues of Punjab. They know how to get things done. Meet Hayer has been an MLA twice and a minister of many departments in the Punjab Government.

Malvinder Kang has been active in politics for a long time. He has been working as the chief spokesperson of the party for the last two years.

Centre withholding SSA funds: AAP

AAP slammed PM Modi-led NDA government for stopping the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) funds worth Rs 380 crore of Punjab

AAP spokesperson Neel Garg said, “It’s shameful that they are putting the education of children at stake.”

He said the Modi government had been creating obstacles and withholding funds of the state government

